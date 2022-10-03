It’s Gigantic News! Hulk nuiMO Bursts Onto the Scene on shopDisney

Last month, shopDisney gave U.S. fans the first ever Marvel nuiMO in the form of alien tree Groot. Now they’ve introduced one of the Avengers and let’s just say you wouldn’t like him when he’s angry! That’s right, Hulk is here and fortunately for us, the green machine seems to have his emotions in check at least for the time being.

What’s Happening:

Disney nuiMOs have welcomed another Marvel friend to the family and this dude is a straight up Avenger! He’s completely green, packs a ton of power and has a tendency to smash things…yep, we’re talking about Hulk.

It’s always fun when shopDisney welcomes a new character to the nuiMO line, and Hulk is enjoying his time in the spotlight. As is true of many of nuiMO’s he dressed as we’re most used to seeing him, and in this case it’s with torn purple shorts that are not removable.

However, he’s always welcome to try on new fashions! In fact a few new Marvel-centric styles recently arrived on shopDisney including a Spider-Man look and Captain America ensemble.

If that’s not enough, two lounge wear/tracksuit sets bring plenty of black and white color blocking and a bold Marvel logo.

The Hulk nuiMO is available now on shopDisney

Links to the plush and apparel assortment can be found below.

