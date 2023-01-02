Oswald The Lucky Rabbit nuiMO and New Seasonal Fashions Arrive on shopDisney

Well how is this for a start to 2023? The Disney nuiMOs are celebrating one of Disney’s earliest characters (yes, even older than Mickey Mouse) with a new plush pal inspired by Oswald the Lucky Rabbit!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Say hello to the new year and the Year of the Rabbit with an Oswald the Lucky Rabbit nuiMO

The long eared creation of Walt Disney recently celebrated his 95th anniversary and now he’s here to bring his infectious smile to a whole new generation of fans.

Oswald joins the ever growing assortment of poseable plush that include classic characters, Disney Princesses, furry friends and even some Marvel heroes.

Like all nuiMO’s, Oswald is dressed in his signature look which in this case is a pair of bright blue shorts. His long ears stand all the way up and he’s got a happy grin on his face.

Fans can keep Oswald dressed in this look or give him a fashionable wardrobe of clothing and accessories to match up with all of our adventures.

In fact there’s even a new assortment of Valentine’s Day apparel

The Oswald the Lucky Rabbit nuiMO is available now on shopDisney

Links to the plush and newest fashions can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Disney nuiMOs Plush – $19.99

New nuiMO Fashions:

Dress up for any day or special occasion with fun and fancy nuiMO outfits! The latest arrivals are inspired by the Valentine’s Day season, Peter Pan, and Rapunzel.

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Valentine's Day Sherpa-Lined Heart Denim Jacket and Jeans

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Denim Skirt with Disney Logo T-Shirt and Pink Bandana

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Valentine's Day Pink Heart Dress and Heart Bow

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Peter Pan Henley with Faux-Layered Sleeves, Jeans and Baseball Cap

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Red Cardigan with Color Blocked T-Shirt and Black Pants

Disney nuiMOs Outfit – Floral Dress with Purple Cardigan and Purse

More Disney nuiMOs: