“Pull Yourself Together!” Edna Mode nuiMO and Style Collection to Debut March 6th

Ok, this is gonna be fun! The Disney nuiMOs collection is turning to the ultimate voice in fashion for their next collection and no, it’s not Minnie Mouse. Put your hands together for the one and only, EDNA MODE!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

“My god, pull yourself together!” It’s just a new Disney nuiMO. Yes, but it’s Edna Mode, designer of the best (capeless) supresuits!

That’s right folks, shopDisney is getting ready to welcome Edna Mode to the nuiMO family

Edna might not have been the star of The Incredibles , but without her innovative supersuits, our heroes would be at a major disadvantage. Unfortunately, she’s not bringing heroic apparel to shopDisney, but she is presenting a “couture” line of clothing all nuiMOs can enjoy.

, but without her innovative supersuits, our heroes would be at a major disadvantage. Unfortunately, she’s not bringing heroic apparel to shopDisney, but she is presenting a “couture” line of clothing all nuiMOs can enjoy. Edna comes dressed in a black tunic with a pink collar and brown leggings. Her hair is styled in its signature blunt cut and she’s wearing those iconic round framed glasses.

Aside from Ms. Mode herself, fans can also shop the selection of trendy outfits including: Red Kimono Blue Color Block Tunic Silver Blouse Grey Quilted Jacket and Silver Shorts

Edna joins the ever-growing assortment of poseable plush that include classic characters, Disney Princesses, furry friends and even some Marvel heroes. If we’re not mistaken, she marks the first Pixar nuiMO to debut in the United States!

The Edna Mode nuiMO will be available on shopDisney

While pricing hasn’t been announced, similar nuiMOs sell for $21.99 and outfits typically start at $12.99.

Check back soon for links to the plush and outfits.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More Disney nuiMOs: