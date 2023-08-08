New “Nightmare Before Christmas” Fashions, Jack Skellington “Sandy Claws” nuiMO Come to shopDisney

Jack Skellington has come back to the nuiMO family and he’s ready to celebrate the holidays! This time the Pumpkin King has traded in his black and white suit for a jolly red look as he dresses up as Sandy Claws.

Ever since they made their Stateside debut in 2021, the Disney nuiMOs have been a big hit with fans of all ages.

. Whether you’re a fan of Halloween or Christmas (maybe you love both), you’re likely familiar with Tim Burton’s cult classic that celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023!

shopDisney has already introduced new collections

That’s right, the Pumpkin King has returned, but he looks a bit more cheerful, especially now that he’s discovered Christmas.

Jack sports a red suit decorated with fuzzy white trim, a beard, and pom hat that looks a lot like Santa’s signature outfit.

Of course if fans want to mix up the skeleton’s look (or any nuiMO for that matter) they can with new Nightmare Before Christmas outfits inspired by Jack’s pinstripe suit and Sally’s patchwork dress.

outfits inspired by Jack’s pinstripe suit and Sally’s patchwork dress. The Sandy Claws Disney nuiMO is available now at shopDisney

After originating in Japan and making their way to Shanghai and Hong Kong, the adorable friends came to the United States in January 2021.

nuiMO is a combination of the Japanese words nuigurumi, meaning plush and moderu meaning model.

The characters that have debuted here include: Cinderella Mulan Yoda



