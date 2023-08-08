New “Nightmare Before Christmas” Fashions, Jack Skellington “Sandy Claws” nuiMO Come to shopDisney

Jack Skellington has come back to the nuiMO family and he’s ready to celebrate the holidays! This time the Pumpkin King has traded in his black and white suit for a jolly red look as he dresses up as Sandy Claws.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Ever since they made their Stateside debut in 2021, the Disney nuiMOs have been a big hit with fans of all ages. shopDisney has been steadily releasing new characters in the charming poseable plush line and this month they’re revisiting The Nightmare Before Christmas.
- Whether you’re a fan of Halloween or Christmas (maybe you love both), you’re likely familiar with Tim Burton’s cult classic that celebrates its 30th anniversary in 2023!
- shopDisney has already introduced new collections for your closet and home, and they’re once again welcoming Jack Skellington to the nuiMO family, but this time he’s dressed up as Sandy Claws!
- That’s right, the Pumpkin King has returned, but he looks a bit more cheerful, especially now that he’s discovered Christmas.
- Jack sports a red suit decorated with fuzzy white trim, a beard, and pom hat that looks a lot like Santa’s signature outfit.
- Of course if fans want to mix up the skeleton’s look (or any nuiMO for that matter) they can with new Nightmare Before Christmas outfits inspired by Jack’s pinstripe suit and Sally’s patchwork dress.
- The Sandy Claws Disney nuiMO is available now at shopDisney and sells for $21.99. New movie inspired outfits and other fun accessories can be purchased starting at $12.99.
- A link to the nuiMO can be found below.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
Santa Jack Skellington Disney nuiMOs Plush – The Nightmare Before Christmas
Disney nuiMOs Jack Skellington Inspired Outfit – The Nightmare Before Christmas
Disney nuiMOs Sally Inspired Outfit – The Nightmare Before Christmas
More Disney nuiMOs:
- After originating in Japan and making their way to Shanghai and Hong Kong, the adorable friends came to the United States in January 2021.
- nuiMO is a combination of the Japanese words nuigurumi, meaning plush and moderu meaning model.
- The characters that have debuted here include:
- Cinderella (July 2023)
- Mulan (June 2023)
- Yoda (May 2023)
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!