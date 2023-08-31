Train Like a Hero with the Marvel Avengers Fitness Collection from shopDisney

We’ve reached the end of August but shopDisney isn’t letting the month go by without another exciting merchandise drop! Today the online retailer is treating fans to a ton of new Marvel merchandise inspired by Marvel Comics, Guardians of the Galaxy, and even The Avengers. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes serve as inspiration for the new Avengers Fitness Collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Wanna look “smashing” as you train in your favorite exercise discipline? Then you won’t want to miss the new Avengers Fitness Collection that just landed at shopDisney.

The popular team of super heroes are inspiring on their own, but even more so when their emblem is featured on athleisure wear.

shopDisney has previewed a long sleeve tech shirt featuring the iconic Avengers “A” logo with the words “Become A Legend; Whatever It Takes” written below.

An all black baseball cap with a block version of the logo will also be part of the collection along with a hoodie and leggings for women.

The Marvel Avengers Fitness Collectibles will be available on shopDisney starting August 31st and prices range from $29.99-$69.99.

and prices range from $29.99-$69.99. Links to these heroic styles can be found below.

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

Avengers Baseball Cap for Adults – $29.99

Avengers Long Sleeve Top for Adults – $44.99

Marvel Avengers’ Fitness Pullover Hoodie for Adults – $69.99

Marvel Avengers’ Fitness Leggings for Women – Taupe – $49.99

Marvel Avengers’ Fitness Top for Women – Taupe – $39.99

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!