Disney100: Mickey and Friends Marvel Variant Covers Featured on T-Shirts at shopDisney

Fans and brands worldwide are joining Disney in celebrating 100 Years of Wonder with exciting merchandise collections focusing on every era of the Walt Disney Company. Over at shopDisney they’ve launched several series of collectibles, accessories and apparel and one of their newest offerings are Marvel comic book T-shirts featuring classic Disney characters dressed as the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.

Thanks to shopDisney, it’s never been so easy to bring a little bit of Disney magic to your everyday wardrobe. This year especially, they’re introducing a wide range of collections for the 100th anniversary of the Walt Disney Company.

Fans have already fallen in love with the styles themed to the early days of Disneyland Walt Disney Studios Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Platinum Celebration Disney Decades

Mickey Mouse and Friends – The Infinity Gauntlet Comic T-Shirt for Adults – Disney100

Disney is putting their own spin on the Marvel theme of “What If…” with a cool assortment of Marvel Mash Up tees for adults. The latest arrivals feature Mickey Mouse and company striking their best heroic poses, just like they do on the Marvel Comic variant covers! Mickey and Friends as Classic Avengers Mickey and Friends as the New Avengers Mickey, Minnie, Donald and Goofy as the Fantastic Four Pete at Thanos Mickey Mouse as Iron Man Goofy as Hulk



Mickey Mouse and Friends – The Incredible Hulk Comic T-Shirt for Adults – Disney100

The shirts are standard tees with comic cover screen print in the center highlighting one of the previously teased variants. There are to be 12 variant covers in all and right now there are six shirt designs, so be on the lookout for more!

The Mickey Mouse and Friends Marvel Cover shirt collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual designs can be found below.

Mickey Mouse and Friends – Fantastic Four Comic T-Shirt for Adults – Disney100

Mickey Mouse and Friends – Avengers Comic T-Shirt for Adults – Disney100

Mickey Mouse – The Invincible Iron Man Comic T-Shirt for Adults – Disney100

Mickey Mouse and Friends – The New Avengers Comic T-Shirt for Adults – Disney100

While the official anniversary doesn’t come until October, Disney100 is taking place throughout 2023! Stay up to date with the latest news, merchandise, content and park offerings by checking out our Disney100 tag.