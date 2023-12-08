Full List of Friends of Disney Participants at D23’s Annual “Light Up the Season” Event

D23’s annual Light Up the Season celebration will take place this Sunday, December 10th at The Walt Disney Studios lot. Amongst the glittering decorations and merry music, guests will be able to meet Disney characters in their festive best, enjoy seasonal sweets, and—of course—shop! Whether you’re on the hunt for the perfect gift for your special someone or just looking for a little treat for yourself, get to know the friends of D23 bringing exclusive discounts, magical prizes, and more for the celebration.

Citizen

Be sure to visit Citizen at this year’s Light Up the Season to shop your favorite Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars timepieces all powered by ANY LIGHT and never in need of a battery. The perfect gift for you, your family, or friends at an incredible holiday discount!

Collectors Editions

Collectors Editions, publishers of Disney Fine Art, is excited to offer D23 Members and Disney Employees exclusive savings on limited-edition Disney artwork! Gold Members will receive 23% off at the booth when presenting their Membership Card. Stop by, shop selections, and meet artist Trevor Carlton who will be painting live!

Disney Rewards

Holiday cheer from Disney Rewards. Stop by the Disney Rewards booth across from the Disney Studio Store to pick up a special lithograph for a bit of holiday cheer. While supplies last.

Want to learn more about Disney Rewards? Visit DisneyRewards.com

Hyundai

The magic is in the journey. Experience the joy of the season at the Hyundai Winter Wonderland. Enjoy a complimentary hot holiday beverage and explore the Hyundai IONIQ 5 Disney100 Platinum Edition

Iron Studios

Hailing from our roots in Brazil, Iron Studios is on a relentless quest to immortalize the most iconic moments and characters for every fan around the world. We are really excited to bring our collection of the Disney Classics, Marvel, and Star Wars figures to D23 fans at Light Up the Season, so don’t miss out and join us at our booth to catch a glimpse of something special!

LEGO

Dive into the world of Avatar in a way you’ve never seen before! Over one million LEGO bricks were used to create this epic build of the beautiful alien moon of Pandora! Visit the lobby of the Frank G. Wells Building to see the diorama with your own eyes.

Lionel

Lionel is thrilled to help Disney “Light Up the Season,” bringing a line of stunning and imaginative Disney and Disney Pixar model train products that will add an extra touch of magic to your home this Christmas! From celebratory Disney100, to Disney Princesses, to Toy Story ; stop by to see the Lionel team and our amazing train products that make the perfect gift for all Disney lovers. What better way to start your own family tradition than with a Lionel train under the tree and make memories that last a lifetime.

If you are unable to attend the event, you can find all our available Disney products, and so much more, at www.lionelstore.com

The Op

The Op, also known as usaopoly, is a leading publisher and manufacturer of board games and puzzles for over 25 years! Our diverse portfolio includes award-winning and bestselling titles such as TELESTRATIONS, BLANK SLATE, and TAPPLE as well as licensed versions of MONOPOLY, CLUE, YAHTZEE, and more. The Op continues to partner with marquee brands and licensors such as Disney and are excited to celebrate the holidays at the game table!

Stop by our booth to play some games and bring family, friends, and fans together to create memorable experiences through play!

RSVLTS