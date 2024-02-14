Oh no! Disney Store is about to be invaded by Spider-Bots! But not to worry, if you’re a Marvel fan this is actually a good thing. The popular remote control toys that debuted at Avengers Campuses (Disney California Adventure and Walt Disney Studios Park) are welcoming a new friend to the Disney Store as part of the Avengers Campus Collection!

What’s Happening:

While the Spider-Bots on the WEB Slingers attractions have been known to wreak a bit of havoc, they actually are designed to be awesome tools that are an asset to heroes like Spider-Man.

Fans visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Disneyland Paris Resort

Now guests who aren’t able to get to the parks this year can swing by Disney Store (online) to pick up their own Spider-Bots and/or check out the latest tactical upgrades for their existing collection.

The newest addition to the Spider-Bot team is Ghost Spider aka Spider-Gwen who appears here in her cool black, white and pink suit that the comic character is known for.

Ghost-Spider Interactive Remote Control Bot | Disney Store

The classic Spider-Bot has red and blue gear that resembles the look of Spider-Man while the tactical upgrades offer different looks and skills themed to other Marvel heroes like Iron Man, Black Panther, Thor, and Black Widow.

Not only can the Spider-Bots be used on their own

Marvel fans can shop their favorite accessories in the Avengers Campus Collection which is available at Disney Store

The Ghost-Spider Spider-Bot sells for $79.99 and other accessories in the collection range from $24.99-$400.00

