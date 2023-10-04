GIVEAWAY: Steamboat Willie Mickey Statue from Beast Kingdom

Hiya, Pal! In celebration of all things Disney, we’ve teamed up with our friends at Beast Kingdom for a special Master Craft statue giveaway. This adorable, limited edition Steamboat Willie honors the history of Mickey Mouse and makes a great addition to any Disney collection. To enter, please sign up for Beast Kingdom’s mailing list using this linked form.

One Winner Receives:

Giveaway open to residents in the contiguous United States.

Giveaway ends October 10th at 11:59pm PT

Figurine Details:

