GIVEAWAY: Steamboat Willie Mickey Statue from Beast Kingdom

Hiya, Pal! In celebration of all things Disney, we’ve teamed up with our friends at Beast Kingdom for a special Master Craft statue giveaway. This adorable, limited edition Steamboat Willie honors the history of Mickey Mouse and makes a great addition to any Disney collection. To enter, please sign up for Beast Kingdom’s mailing list using this linked form.
One Winner Receives:
Giveaway open to residents in the contiguous United States.
Giveaway ends October 10th at 11:59pm PT
Figurine Details:
- MC-053 Steamboat Willie Master Craft
- Each piece is fully hand-made and painted.
- Edition Size: 3000
- Numbered, collectible plaque on each base
- Measures over 32cm
Other Beast Kingdom Highlights: