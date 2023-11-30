Fan Selected Kanan Jarrus Legacy Lightsaber Hilt Available on shopDisney to Disney+ Subscribers

Star Wars fans can bring the thrill of their favorite stories and characters home through stunning collectibles like Disney’s Legacy Lightsaber hilts. The latest offering is inspired by Jedi Master Kanan Jarrus from Star Wars: Rebels and will be available first to Disney+ subscribers through special access on shopDisney.

The lightsaber, an elegant, but deadly weapon wielded by Jedi and Sith alike has long been a favorite item for Star Wars fans. Replicas of the on-screen blades and their majestic hilts are highly sought after collectibles and another design is about to arrive on shopDisney.

This time it’s Kanan Jarrus who’s the featured Jedi and this incredible hilt is one fans will be eager to obtain.

While this particular set doesn’t come with a lightsaber blade, like all of Disney’s Legacy Lightsaber designs, it features special FX and sounds and when connected to a Legacy Lightsaber blade will illuminate blue (sold separately).

Jarrus’s hilt is sleek black and brushed silver with a gold ignition button. The hilt comes in a themed carrying case with Aurebesh lettering that appears to read “Padawan Caleb Dune | Kanan Jarrus.”

The Kanan Jarrus Legacy Lightsaber hilt will be available to Disney+ subscribers on shopDisney. This special access period kicks off on November 30 and ends December 2. It will then be available to all guests.

Kanan Jarrus LIGHTSABER Hilt – Star Wars – $159.99

Includes hilt, belt clip and case

Hilt case features hinged lid and lined interior

Wren Phoenix symbol on front of case

''Padawan Caleb Dume Kanan Jarrus'' inscribed on case in Aurebesh

Ages 8+

Requires 3 x AAA batteries, included

Hilt: approx. 15'' x 3 1/2'' Diameter

Belt clip: 3 3/4'' x 2 1/6'' x 1 1/10''

Did You Know?:

Kanan Jarrus’ lightsaber hilt debuted at Disneyland and Walt Disney World parks earlier this month. Back in 2022, Disney asked fans to vote on which character hilt should be offered next at Dok Ondar’s Den of Antiquities and the resounding answer was Jarrus.

