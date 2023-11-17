Mystique and Other Marvel Diamond Select Collectibles Now Available for Pre-Order

As Marvel nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes (and villains) and look great in our collection.

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and this month Diamond Select is showcasing Marvel and statues and figures inspired by popular characters from the movies, comics and television series.

“Join the Brotherhood! Mystique, a.k.a. Raven Darkholme, was a prominent member of the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants thanks to her uncanny shapeshifting powers. Now she's a 1:7 scale mini-bust, inspired by the 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series.”

Marvel Animated X-Men Mystique 1:7 Scale Mini-Bust – $89.99

Approximately 6-inch mini-bust sits atop a stylized pedestal

Limited to 3,000 pieces

1:7 Scale

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box.

“Before the movies, Spider-Man took a trip into the Spiderverse in Marvel Comics! This Marvel Minimates Spider-Man Spiderverse Deluxe Box Set features six Spider-types, including Spider-Man, Miles Morales, Ghost Spider, Ben Reilly, Spider-Man 2099 and Spider-Ham.”

Marvel Minimates Spider-Man Spiderverse Deluxe Box Set – $39.99

2-inch tall Minimates feature 14 points of articulation

Fully interchangeable parts and accessories

Spider-Ham is a non-articulated figurine

Comes packaged in a full-color window box with a fifth-panel door featuring original artwork!

“The 1990s are back, and Cyclops is leading the charge! The Blue Team leader is back in his fan-favorite outfit, and he's firing an eyebeam to celebrate!”

Marvel Comic Gallery X-Men Cyclops Statue – $59.99

Approximately 10-inches tall

Comes packaged in a full-color window box

