Doctor Doom, Apocalypse and Other Diamond Select Marvel Mini-Busts Available for Pre-Order

As Marvel nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes (and villains) and look great in our collection.

What’s Happening:

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and this month Diamond Select is showcasing Marvel and statues and figures inspired by popular characters from the movies, comics and television series.

Earlier this year the collectible maker introduced pieces inspired by Fantastic Four, X-Men Moon Knight Kingpin Doctor Doom Ghost Spider Thor – The Dark World Apocalypse – X-Men: The Animated Series

Each of these new Diamond Select figures (and more) are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Links to individual items can be found below.

“It's Victor Von Doom vs. prehistory in this stunning statue! The Fantastic Four foe stands on top of a pile of dinosaur skulls, his fists glowing as if preparing to take on even more giant reptiles.”

Marvel Gallery Comic Doctor Doom Statue – $54.99

Approximately 10-inches tall

Comes packaged in a full-color window box

Formerly a Walmart exclusive

“You may know her as Spider-Gwen, but to the world she's Ghost Spider. Gwen Stacy is sculpted with her mask in hand, backpack on her back, and web lines flying!

Marvel Comic Ghost Spider 1:7 Scale Mini-Bust – $84.99

1:7 scale, approximately 6-inch tall

Resin mini-bust

Limited to only 3,000 pieces

Comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity

“Return to the Dark World! Inspired by his appearance in the second Thor movie, this mini-bust depicts Thor in his traditional garb and the mythical hammer Mjolnir.”

Thor: The Dark World 1:6 Scale Mini-Bust – $119.99

1:6 Scale Mini-Bust

Approximately 6-inches

Limited to only 3,000 pieces

Comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity

“The first mutant is here to menace your X-Men collection! Based on his appearance in the 1990s' X-Men: The Animated Series, this mini-bust features detailed sculpting and cartoon-accurate paint applications.”

Marvel Animated X-Men Apocalypse 1:7 Scale Mini-Bust – $89.99

1:7 scale Mini-Bust

Approximately 6-inch tall

Limited to only 3,000 pieces

Comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity

