Kingpin, Sue Storm and Captain America Diamond Select Collectibles Now Available for Pre-Order

As Marvel nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes (and villains) and look great in our collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and this month Diamond Select is showcasing Marvel and statues and figures inspired by popular characters from the comics.

Earlier this year the collectible maker introduced pieces inspired by Fantastic Four, X-Men Moon Knight Sue Storm – Animated Style Kingpin – Marvel TV Gallery Captain America

Each of these new Diamond Select figures (and more) are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

Links to individual items can be found below.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth

**Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout: Save 10% on in-stock items and Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $59+.**

“Based on the Marvel cover artwork of Skottie Young, this features art-accurate paint applications and clear resin to simulate Sue’s powers.”

Marvel Animated Style Sue Storm Statue – $54.99

Approximately 4-inches tall

Packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity

Limited to 3,000 pieces

“Wearing his white suit and carrying his diamond-headed cane, Kingpin stands amid the wreckage of his fight with Kate Bishop.”

Marvel TV Gallery Hawkeye Kingpin Statue – $54.99

Approximately 10-inches tall

Packaged in a full-color window box

“Based on Captain America's artwork of the 1980s & 1990s, this Marvel Select Classic Captain America Action Figure comes in display-ready Select packaging with side-panel artwork for shelf reference.”

Marvel Select Classic Captain America Action Figure – $27.99