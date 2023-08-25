Crimson Dynamo, Green Goblin and Other Diamond Select Marvel Collectibles Available for Pre-Order

As Marvel nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes (and villains) and look great in our collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and this month Diamond Select is showcasing Marvel and statues and figures inspired by popular characters from the movies, comics and television series.

Earlier this year the collectible maker introduced pieces inspired by Fantastic Four, Moon Knight , Kingpin and even Apocalypse ! Now they’re back with more. Joining the assortment are: Daredevil Minimates Crimson Dynamo Omega Red Green Goblin Mr. Fantastic Hawkeye Thor ( Love and Thunder )

Now they're back with more. Joining the assortment are: Each of these new Diamond Select figures (and more) are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and prices range from $27.99-$119.99. Figures are expected to ship to fans in May 2024.

and prices range from $27.99-$119.99. Figures are expected to ship to fans in May 2024. Links to individual items can be found below.

“The Woman Without Fear is here! Daredevil and company form this exciting Marvel Minimates Daredevil Deluxe Box Set!”

Marvel Minimates Daredevil Deluxe Box Set – $37.99

Includes Elektra as Daredevil, Matt Murdock as Daredevil Yellow, Kingpin, Typhoid Mary, and a Bullseye Clone.

Includes parts and accessories to turn the original Daredevil into D-Man!

Approximately 2-inches tall with up to 14 points of articulation.

Comes packaged in a full-color window box with an opening door featuring original artwork.

“Iron Man thought he had his hands full with the Titanium Man, but now he has to face the Crimson Dynamo! Dimitri Bukharin is the fifth man to wear the armor and teamed up with Titanium Man to battle Iron Man in the 1980s.”

Marvel Select Crimson Dynamo Action Figure – $27.99

Approximately 8-inches tall

Includes interchangeable heads and hands

Comes in display-ready Select action figure packaging

“He's one of Spider-Man's greatest foes, and now he's one of the greatest mini-busts ever! The sinister supervillain sneers while brandishing a smoking pumpkin bomb and a pumpkin-a-rang.”

Marvel Comic Green Goblin 1:7 Scale Mini-Bust – $84.99

Approximately 6-inches tall atop a Goblin Glider-inspired base

Limited to only 3000 pieces

1:7 Scale Mini-Bust

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box.

“One of Wolverine's oldest enemies is now a Marvel Gallery Statue! This detailed statue showcased the mutant brandishing his carbonadium tentacles. Based on the 1990s X-Men.”

Marvel Comic Gallery X-Men Omega Red Statue – $54.99

Approximately 10-inches tall

Comes packaged in a full-color window box

“Mr. Fantastic joins Sue, Johnny, and Ben (sold separately) to become the final member of the Fantastic Four in the animated statue line. Based on the cover artwork of Skottie Young, this resin statue depicts Reed Richards using his stretch powers as he runs to join his teammates.”

Marvel Animated Style Mr. Fantastic Statue – $54.99

Approximately 4-inch

Limited to only 3,000 pieces

Comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

“The Avenging Archer has arrived in the Marvel movie-inspired line of mini-busts! Capturing Clint Barton as he pulls an arrow from his quiver, bow in hand, this 1:6 scale bust of Hawkeye stands atop a pedestal base.”

Marvel Hawkeye 1:6 Scale Mini-Bust – $119.99

6-inches tall

Limited to only 3,000 pieces

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color box.

“Thor is back and he is bringing the thunder! Wearing his ornate armor as seen in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder, he sprints with his cape flaring and Stormbreaker in hand.”

Marvel Gallery Thor: Love and Thunder Thor Deluxe Statue – $69.99

Approximately 9-inches tall

Comes packaged in a full-color window box.

