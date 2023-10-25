Marvel Must Haves – Gear Up for “LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red” with Awesome Avengers LEGO Sets

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This epic merchandise campaign continues and while Marvel is mostly focusing on the second season of Loki they’re also devoting some time to the upcoming LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red which streams on Disney+ October 27!

LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes always have to save the day, and sometimes they have to save each other! In this new animated special coming to Disney+, The Collector is looking to acquire something beyond objects, he wants to collect Avengers and he’s started with Red Guardian! The team of heroes assembles (naturally) but they’re going to need more help.

LEGO

Whether you’re a Marvel fan, a LEGO fan, or both, you can hang with the mighty Avengers via awesome LEGO sets! With the new special on its way, Marvel is taking the time to spotlight three incredible sets that young fans and avid collectors will adore.

The Avengers Quinjet – $99.99

795 pieces

Includes 5 iconic minifigures: Black Widow, Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, and Loki.

Measures over 5.5 in. (14 cm) high, 13.5 in. (34 cm) long and 13.5 in. (35 cm) wide.

385 pieces

Includes a buildable Hulkbuster and 4 minifigures: Bruce Banner (with ‘going green’ face), Okoye and 2 outriders.

Measures over 5 in. (15 cm) tall

138 pieces

Hulk Mech Armor’s features movable arms, legs, and crushing hands.

Includes a Hulk minifigure and a buildable Hulk mech with fully jointed arms, legs, and fingers.

Measures over 4 in. (12 cm) tall

