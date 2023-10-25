Marvel Must Haves – Gear Up for “LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red” with Awesome Avengers LEGO Sets

Welcome back for another edition of Marvel Must Haves. This epic merchandise campaign continues and while Marvel is mostly focusing on the second season of Loki they’re also devoting some time to the upcoming LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red which streams on Disney+ October 27!
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
LEGO Marvel Avengers: Code Red
Earth’s Mightiest Heroes always have to save the day, and sometimes they have to save each other! In this new animated special coming to Disney+, The Collector is looking to acquire something beyond objects, he wants to collect Avengers and he’s started with Red Guardian! The team of heroes assembles (naturally) but they’re going to need more help.
LEGO
Whether you’re a Marvel fan, a LEGO fan, or both, you can hang with the mighty Avengers via awesome LEGO sets! With the new special on its way, Marvel is taking the time to spotlight three incredible sets that young fans and avid collectors will adore.
The Avengers Quinjet – $99.99
- 795 pieces
- Includes 5 iconic minifigures: Black Widow, Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, and Loki.
- Measures over 5.5 in. (14 cm) high, 13.5 in. (34 cm) long and 13.5 in. (35 cm) wide.
The Hulkbuster: The Battle of Wakanda – $44.99
- 385 pieces
- Includes a buildable Hulkbuster and 4 minifigures: Bruce Banner (with ‘going green’ face), Okoye and 2 outriders.
- Measures over 5 in. (15 cm) tall
Hulk Mech Armor – $14.99
- 138 pieces
- Hulk Mech Armor’s features movable arms, legs, and crushing hands.
- Includes a Hulk minifigure and a buildable Hulk mech with fully jointed arms, legs, and fingers.
- Measures over 4 in. (12 cm) tall
Love what you see here? Check out the other Marvel Must Haves for all of your merchandise needs!
More Marvel Fun:
- Want more Marvel? Check out our Zzzax of Life podcast featuring Mack and Kyle as they discuss the news then break down the latest Series, Movies and Specials. The current topic is Loki of course!
- We’re not done yet! Catch up on all that’s happening in the Marvel Universe with our:
- Marvel Landing Page
- Mack’s episode recaps of the Disney+ series
If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!