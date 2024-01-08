Bring on the Denim! shopDisney’s New Mickey & Co. Jacket is the Perfect Way to Celebrate a Global Icon

New year, new wardrobe! Say hello to the Mickey & Co. denim jacket that’s just landed at shopDisney and celebrates the beloved Mouse who started it all!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

shopDisney is wasting no time bringing new character-inspired styles to fans in 2024 and joining the lineup today is a denim jacket inspired by the one and only Mickey Mouse.

The big cheese is of course the star of the show, and a key fashion piece something all fans will want in their closet is a light denim jacket.

Mickey Mouse Denim Jacket for Adults – Mickey & Co. – $79.99

Mickey is featured on the back in all his pie-eyed glory and surrounded by the words “Mickey & Co.” Meanwhile, on the front is a tiny embroidered logo replicating the design on the back giving everyone a glimpse at what’s hiding out back.

And for some added fun, the bronzed buttons all throughout the jacket are detailed with Mickey faces and the “Mickey & Co.” wording.

The Mickey Mouse & Co. denim jacket is available now on shopDisney

Free Shipping on shopDisney:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

