Winter Winds are No Match for the Bold Mickey Mouse & Co. Columbia Collection That’s Rolled into shopDisney

Bad news folks: winter chills are going to be around for a while. Fortunately, Disney and Columbia have a bold new way for you to stay warm while also showing off your Disney fandom: The Mickey & Co. Columbia Collection.

Warm and fashionable don’t always mix, but Colombia is addressing that style hurdle with their insulating jackets, coats and accessories that also feature the flair of Disney magic.

shopDisney has just welcomed the Mickey Mouse & Co. Columbia Collection

Mickey Mouse and Goofy Warmwear Jacket for Adults by Columbia – Mickey & Co.

Mickey Mouse leads the way in pie-eye perfection on a 3-in-1 coat that offers the protection of a windbreaker on the outside and the comforting warmth of fleece on the interior.

Speaking of the cozy lining, this fleece jacket is dark green and has a character pattern starring Mickey and Goofy.

Not in search of a heavy coat this season? Check out the zip fleece jacket that sports striped artwork and images or Mickey, Goofy, mushrooms and snails!

Mickey Mouse and Friends Zip Fleece Jacket for Men by Columbia – Mickey & Co.

The Mickey & Co. Columbia Collection is available now on shopDisney and prices range from $90.00-$250.00.

