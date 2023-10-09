Mirabel Madrigal Limited Edition Doll Debuts on shopDisney

Mirabel Madrigal might be the only member of her family to get a magical gift, but that doesn’t mean she isn’t special. The sweet, slightly dorky (in the best way possible) teenager is the heart and soul of her family and shopDisney is honoring her with a Limited Edition Doll you’ll be anxious to add to your collection.

Mirabel Madrigal has the biggest heart of everyone in her family and her infectious energy is impossible to ignore. Now, she’s ready to join your family as a Limited Edition doll from shopDisney.

This gorgeous doll comes dressed in her main outfit of white blouse with ruffled collar and sleeves, and a dazzling ombre skirt with fringe work all along the bottom hem.

Beautiful flower, butterfly heart and animal embroidery is on display throughout the top and skirt giving the doll an authentic appearance that’s nearly identical to her on screen look.

Mirabel’s short curly hair is loose and parted to the side and she wears her round frame green glasses.

Edition size is 6,650 and the doll sells for $149.99.

Mirabel Doll – Encanto – Limited Edition – 17″ – $149.99

Limited Edition of 6,650

Includes Certificate of Authenticity

Finely detailed and accented with embroidery and rhinestones

Includes butterfly charms

Fringed trim with tassels

Articulated at neck, shoulders and hips

Ages 6+

17'' H

