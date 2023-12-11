Refresh Your Disney Wardrobe with the Classy and Fun Peach Punch Collection

Welcoming a new year is a big deal and bringing some bling with you as the date changes is essential. Fortunately, Disney’s latest color story—Peach Punch—is the perfect blend of classy, fun, and yes sequins to start your 2024 off in the spotlight.

What’s Happening:

It’s always a great day when shopDisney introduces new color collections and today’s drops will have stone fruit enthusiasts dancing with joy! That’s because this latest addition is all about peach hues.

The Peach Punch Collection has joined shopDisney bringing some playful spring vibes along for the ride. The star piece is the Loungefly mini backpack that’s covered in sequins and accented with pearly peach trim, Minnie ears and a bow.

Minnie Mouse Sequined Loungefly Mini Backpack – Peach Punch – $98.00

Of course if you don’t have room for a new Loungefly right now, the collection also features Spirit Jerseys (for Disneyland and Walt Disney World) and an oh-so-adorable Ear Headband.

What are you waiting for? The Peach Punch Collection is available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

