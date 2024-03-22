You don’t have to be a young teenager or demigod to appreciate the story of Percy Jackson and The Olympians, in fact most of the people I know who love the books and watch the series on Disney+ are adults! Aside from that, Funko is a fan too and they’re celebrating the first season of the show with a wave of Pop! figures.

Disney+ has found a winner in the Percy Jackson series that debuted this past winter and now Funko is helping to keep the hype going with new Pop! figures.

series that debuted this past winter and now Funko is helping to keep the hype going with new Pop! figures. Did the Fates know about this Funko Pop! drop? Probably. Sure they didn’t share a heads up, but who can be mad at them? Fans can grow their Funko collection with Pop! versions of Grover, Annabeth, and Percy so all is forgiven!

Percy Jackson and The Olympians Grover Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1467

While Grover looks mostly human in his Funko release, it’s obvious that his small horns, and cloven hooves —the mark of a Satyr!—are starting to show through.

Percy Jackson and The Olympians Annabeth Chase Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1466

Annabeth is all business for her Pop! pose. Her long black braids are pulled back into a half ponytail, and she’s dressed in a fashionable outfit ready to tackle the day’s challenges.

Percy Jackson and The Olympians Percy Jackson Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #1465

Finally there’s Percy who’ preparing for a faceoff with a foe! At least we think that's the case, because he’s holding a sword in his left hand. Can this demigod handle what lies ahead?

