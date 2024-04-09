Whether you’re a longtime collector or just starting your Disney Pin collection, there’s a lot of shopping opportunities coming your way this year. Today’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays drop includes a commemorative style for Star Wars Day, an Earth Day spinner, Stitch attacking snacks, and a world of Wonderland.

What’s Happening:

Disney Store’s Pin-Tastic Tuesdays

In just a few weeks we’ll be celebrating our entire planet and for the 2024 event, Disney has called on Ariel to kick off the festivities. She’s spotted among her rare collectibles which is fitting since the Earth is truly something to treasure.

Today features the release of series 4 in the Stitch Attacks Snacks collection

We’re counting down the days to May the 4th aka Star Wars Day and the 2024 dated merchandise

Finally, Alice and Wonderland steps into the spotlight with a blind box series themed to a variety of characters and some memorable moments.

The latest assortment is available now at Disney Store

Links to this week’s offering can be found below. See you there!

Ariel Earth Day 2024 Spinner Pin – The Little Mermaid – Limited Release

Stitch Attacks Snacks Pin Set – Lollipop – April – Limited Release

R2-D2 "May the 4th Be With You" 2024 Pin – Star Wars Day – Limited Release

Alice in Wonderland Lamps Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc.

Each box contains two randomly selected pins from eight overall designs. The series includes: Alice, Cheshire Cat, Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts, Caterpillar, Dodo, Walrus, and Tweedle Dee & Tweedle Dum



