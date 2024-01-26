New Princess Tiana Tiara Pin Now Available, Designed by Tiana’s Bayou Adventure Imagineer

In honor of Black History Month, and to drum up excitement for the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new Princess Tiana tiara pin is now available at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

What’s Happening:

With the theme of dreams coming true, and just in time for Black History Month, a new Princess Tiana tiara pin is available at locations around the U.S. Disney parks and soon on shopDisney.com

The limited-release pin was designed by Brittany L. Smith, a senior production designer with Walt Disney Imagineering.

The pin is inspired by Brittany’s interpretation of the tiara-topped water tower featured in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure.

Smith is also a designer for the various audio-animatronics characters in Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, which opens at the Magic Kingdom

Included with the pin, which retails for $17.99, is a card featuring various artwork inspired by the upcoming attraction.

About Tiana’s Bayou Adventure:

In the new attraction, Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix–up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party.

On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Tiana and Louis on a trip to the bayou, where they meet all sorts of unexpected new friends who have a special role to play at the party.

Additionally, it was announced that talented voices from the film will reprise their roles in the attraction, including Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie, and the one and only Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana.

We learned a lot more details about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure from a media event in New Orleans, including details on the attraction’s music, animatronic characters, and more. Check out our full post Imagineers working on the attraction

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in 2024 at Disneyland and Walt Disney World.