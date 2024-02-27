“Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom” Sankara Stones Prop Replicas Coming in March from Regal Robot

Fans of Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones franchise are going to hope they have some spare cash on hand, as the themed furniture and decor company Regal Robot has just announced new prop replicas of the iconic Sankara Stones from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom.

What’s happening:

Regal Robot has revealed new prop replicas of the Sankara Stones from Steven Spielberg’s 1984 film Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom .

. The Sankara Stones were religious artifacts sought by Indy at Pankot Palace after learning that one had been stolen from a small village in India.

Disney Parks released its own version of a Sankara Stone last year, though that one represented a stone as it was “lit up” with glowing energy, as opposed to these which depict the stone as they appear in their neutral state.

Regal Robot’s Sankara Stones replicas are available in a set of three for $699 or as a single, alternate stone for $299.

The Sankara Stones replicas will go on sale on Tuesday, March 5th via Regal Robot’s official website

What they’re saying:

Regal Robot: “Our replica artifacts are based on the non-lighted version of the prop stones. They were developed with high-resolution scans of original props used in the film’s production. As each film prop was uniquely embellished by hand, we captured the distinct sculpted stone shapes and then painstakingly recreated details to match some of the props used in the film. Cast in heavy, solid polyurethane resin, each of these replicas weigh well over a pound each for a wonderful sense of heft. The brown-tinted castings have several types of particles embedded and a subtle natural translucency that allows those to show through the surface.”

The Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom Sankara Stones join other gorgeous Regal Robot prop replicas from the Indiana Jones franchise like the Holy Grail and the Urn of Nurhachi. For additional information and to place an order, visit the official Regal Robot website.