Review: Star Wars Antithesis Pillow by Sobel Westex Will Have You Dreaming Through the Galaxy

If your bedding and bath essentials could use an upgrade, Sobel Westex should be your next stop. Throughout November 2023, guests can save up to 30% off the Star Wars Home and Disney Resorts Collections including the newly launched Star Wars Antithesis Pillow. We were invited to sample and review the elegant offering that focuses on the Light and Dark sides of the Force.

Earlier this year, Sobel Westex teased the newest addition to their Star Wars line: the Antithesis Pillow, a soft, flexible plant based pillow designed for side sleepers. Following the announcement, I was offered a sample for review and quickly said yes, not only because it would compliment my Sobel Westex Star Wars sheets, but because I’m one of those side sleepers too! Just last month the Antithesis Pillow was released and mine arrived while I was traveling. At long last I’ve had the chance to sleep on it for four consecutive nights, and it is delightful.

Bringing balance to the Force is one of the underlying themes of Star Wars and something that fans and designers like to emphasize. Naturally, the Antithesis Pillow embraces the Light and Dark sides of the Force with a soft cover featuring miniature versions of the Rebel Alliance and Imperial insignias. Even though everything is white, the use of different threads allows for the light to hit from various angles giving the insignias a defined and sometimes grey appearance.

Those symbols carry over to the signature themed packaging for the Star Wars Home Collection. The Antithesis Pillow comes in a cylindrical carrying bag that features an adjustable shoulder strap and thin zipper opening. The pillow was air sealed in plastic and rolled into a log shape and while I had no trouble getting it out, I haven’t tried putting it back in the bag.

The pillow is thick, measuring 6-inches tall at the midpoint, but it condenses quickly and reshapes easily. This is not a memory foam cushion and can be slightly adjusted to find the perfect position for sleep. There’s a 2-inch depth along all sides between the “top” and “bottom” of the pillow, framed by silky silver-grey piping. The pillow is beautiful on its own, though most people (like me) will probably put it in a pillowcase—more on that in a moment.

Now I know when it comes to reviewing products, especially things designed for daily use, it’s good to give them a thorough testing. Four days likely isn’t long enough to qualify for that, but I can say with confidence, I don’t need more time. As promised the pillow is a dream. I typically prefer an extra firm pillow and wondered if the Antithesis would be too soft for me, but fortunately, that’s not the case. Whether lying on my back or sides I feel fully supported and have no neck issues. It has a pleasantly large surface area, so I can turn over and adjust my body without having to fidget with the pillow.

There is one downside to the size of the pillow: it’s too long for queen size pillowcases, even the Star Wars sheet sets I have from Sobel Westex. I put the pillow directly in the pillowcase (no pillow cover first) and it just fits, sticking out the slightest bit at the edge. No, this has no effect on my sleeping, but from an aesthetic perspective I find it puzzling that it doesn't fit the traditional bedding. And yes, I checked the tags and packaging and did not receive a larger size, so perhaps I just need to upgrade some of my bedding, but this is the first time I’ve encountered a “queen” size product that doesn’t fully fit with the rest of my “queen” size items.

As for the price, this pillow will set you back $139 for a Standard, $149 for a Queen and $159 for a King size. It seems to be on par with comparable pillows, but for my budget, that’s a lot. I typically get pillows at a department store during “Black Friday in July” sales where I’m spending about $15 on a single pillow, so to pay almost 10 times that amount is too much for me. That said, I’ve come to appreciate the high quality of luxury products and have found myself purchasing expensive items that won’t need to be replaced; but right now pillows aren’t on that list, meaning my husband and I won’t have a matching set this winter. Maybe next year?

Star Wars ™ Antithesis Medium-Firm Pillow

If you do see yourself acquiring new bedding and bath accessories from Sobel Westex, this is a great time to shop!

Now through November 30th, guests can take advantage of savings on select Star Wars Home and Disney Resorts Home Collections with discounts up to 30% off, no code needed.

Good to Know:

The Antithesis Pillow is made with cotton and polyester materials and is machine washable.

The cotton cover is coated with Protecht® a “sustainable bio-based technology for moisture wicking and energy saving” that’s “derived from castor oil.”

TL;DR:

Sobel Westex’s new Star Wars Antithesis pillow delivers on its medium-firm design for side sleepers and is a delightfully luxurious if not pricy addition to your bedroom. The Queen size pillow is a bit longer than Queen size pillowcases so check measurements if you want an overhang. Now’s the best time to shop as the pillow is currently on sale for 20% off through November 30th!