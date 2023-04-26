Sobel Westex Expands Star Wars Home Collection with Antithesis Star Wars Pillow

If every night when you close your eyes you think about living in the world of Jedi and Sith, why not give your dreams a little assist? You can turn your bedroom into a galactic sanctuary with Sobel Westex’s new luxury Antithesis Star Wars Pillow that celebrates the Light and Dark sides of the Force.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

In 2021, Sobel Westex launched a sophisticated Star Wars Home Collection Antithesis Star Wars Pillow

This high performance, supremely comfortable pillow has a firm fill designed especially for side sleepers and features an elevated interpretation of the Rebel Alliance and Galactic Empire symbols.

Whether fans are enjoying the bright lights and city life of Coruscant, or putting in a full day of work as a moisture farmer on Tatooine, one thing is for sure, they could benefit from a good night’s rest!

The Antithesis pillow's sustainable and plant-based Pro-Tech Technology is derived from the seed oil of the castor plant that has a natural moisture-wicking and drying tendency. It also features antistatic performance resulting in an increased lifecycle for the pillow, along with less laundering, energy, and water necessary to care for the pillow.

The pillow comes in portable packaging that makes it travel-friendly and is available in three sizes: Standard 20×26 ($139) Queen 20×30 ($149) King 20×36 ($159)



It boasts a luxury 300TC Jacquard 100% cotton sateen shell, is TSCA Complaint, Reach Compliant and OEKO-TEX Certified.

The Antithesis Star Wars Pillow

Star Wars Home Collection:

The design of the Star Wars Home bedding & bath products

Our Thoughts:

Last year Bekah purchased and reviewed the sheets

Did You Know?: