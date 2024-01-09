Is Your Eternal Love Deadly Serious? “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Now and Forever Collection Coming Soon to RockLove

The Nightmare Before Christmas provides so much inspiration for merchandise from apparel and home goods to the collectibles, artwork and even jewelry. Now with Valentine’s Day on the horizon, RockLove is revisiting the beloved story for their dark and mysterious Now and Forever Collection.

RockLove Jewelry is heading back to the world of Tim Burton with a new Nightmare Before Christmas Collection launching ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Collection launching ahead of Valentine’s Day. Fans can celebrate the love of Jack Skellington and Sally with the Now and Forever Collection featuring “hauntingly beautiful sterling and black crystal heart talismans.”

Designed to evoke the essence of eternal love, this dark series brings “a touch of gothic elegance” and a bit of mystery to your personal style spanning: Earrings A Ring Pendant Necklace

RockLove’s latest accessories are handcrafted in sterling silver and antiqued for contrast. Cemetery imagery of bones, jack-o-lanterns, tombstones and more are delicately and expertly crafted to encase the black cubic zirconia crystal hearts that are the focal point of the collection.

Fans dying to get their hands on this series won’t have to wait long! The Now and Forever Collection launches on RockLove.com Thursday, January 11 at 9am PT

Prices range from $85-$125. Check back soon for links to the individual pieces.

Disney | RockLove Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas 'Now and Forever' Ring – $85

Disney | RockLove Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas 'Now and Forever' Earrings – $99

Disney | RockLove Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas 'Now and Forever' Necklace – $125

