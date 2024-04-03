Product Review: RSVLTS’ Star Wars “Any Methods Necessary” Pattern Collects All Your Favorite Bounty Hunters

Last week I was privileged enough to receive in the mail from our friends at the popular apparel brand RSVLTS their new “Any Methods Necessary” Star Wars bounty hunters collection, and below are my thoughts on this wonderful three-piece set.

Ever since I was much younger, my favorite individual scene in all of Star Wars was the assembly of bounty hunters on Darth Vader’s star destroyer in The Empire Strikes Back. I just loved how much imagination that one collection of characters sparked– wondering what each of those characters’ stories were and where they might pop up next. That’s why I was so excited to see RSLVTS’ newest pattern featuring Boba Fett, Bossk, Dengar, IG-88, Zuckuss, and 4-LOM, which they’re calling by the name “Any Methods Necessary.”

My favorite of the three items that were sent over by RSVLTS was immediately the Star Wars “Any Methods Necessary” KUNUFLEX Short Sleeve Shirt ($70), which I already love so much that I just had to take it with me to show off at WonderCon 2024 in Anaheim this past weekend. The colors on these bounty hunters really pop, and I got a lot of compliments on the shirt while walking around the convention floor. As an avowed fanatic of all of the six characters depicted in this pattern (and someone who named my Star Wars podcast “Who’s the Bossk?”) it’s hard to feel like this item was not ready-made for me. I genuinely can’t wait to wear it to future events.

The second item I was sent is the Star Wars “Any Methods Necessary” Kunu Kooler ($5.99), which would be the most affordable way to get this unique, eye-popping pattern into your hands. Much like the Star Wars Kunu Koolers I have received and reviewed previously, this one is really handy for keeping your mitts from getting too cold as you hold onto your favorite refrigerated beverage– all while showing off your love for the bounty hunters from A Galaxy Far, Far Away.

And lastly (but perhaps not leastly, depending on your own tastes), I also received the Star Wars “Any Methods Necessary” Hybrid Shorts ($65), which perfectly match the bounty hunter pattern on the other two items. They’re made of quite comfortable fabric, and I can definitely see myself lounging around in them or even going swimming with them on, as that’s apparently what “hybrid” means in this instance. The other option is to buy both the short-sleeve shirt and the shorts and wear them together, which I’m told is rather ironically called a “tuxedo” look. That’s not a style I would ordinarily wear, but I had to try it at least once (with Kunu Kooler in hand, of course) for the photo below, which was definitely intentionally shot in as low light as possible.

Like I mentioned earlier, the item of these three that I will more than likely get the most use of is the shirt (which I even met Boba Fett himself in, as you can see below), but I adore this pattern so much that anything is possible!

To discover more of RSVLTS’ Star Wars collection, be sure to visit the company’s official website.