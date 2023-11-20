Spend Christmas (or Your Favorite Celebration) with the Heeler’s Through RSVLTS x Bluey Holiday Collection

It’s a big year for Bluey fans as the Australian import to Disney+ has not only brought us plenty of fun streaming content, but the show even made its way to fashion brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts)! In September fans got their first taste of RSVLTS Bluey apparel and now a new collection has dropped just in time for Christmas.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

This winter you and your family can celebrate with the Heelers in holiday style thanks to RSVLTS! The whole crew is back for more fashion fun this time in festive colors and happy prints.

Bring the joy of the season to your wardrobe with“Heeler Holiday,” a light green shirt decorated that features Bandit, Chili, Bluey and Bingo sharing their traditions that include Santa hats and paper crows; exchanging of presents; a palm tree instead of a pine tree and other fun surprises.

If you’re looking for something a bit more traditional, “Here's to Bartleby” is the perfect choice! The cranberry red background is covered with repeating band patterns of the sister in holiday gear, Mum and Dad waving hello, presents, crowns, holly, cakes and pineapples too!

Holiday Collection will be Shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX material (soft, stretchy, never shrinks or fades) and come in Classic (unisex) and Ladies cuts in sizes XS-4XL ($70), as well as Youth sizes XS-XL ($45) and Preschool sizes 2-5T ($39).

Did You Know?:

More Bluey:

