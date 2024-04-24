Whether you’re a longtime fan or brand new to the Star Wars franchise, there’s something we can all agree on: lightsabers are cool! Hasbro has crafted a series of incredible collectibles for fans based on the iconic weapons and those who wield them and now their Sabine Wren Force FX Elite lightsaber has come to Disney Store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Remember when it was only Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader, and Luke Skywalker who used lightsabers? Star Wars has come a long way since the Original Trilogy as fans now know dozens of characters who wield the elegant blades.

Among them is Sabine Wren who audiences met in Star Wars: Rebels and Star Wars: Ahsoka. The Force sensitive Mandalorian warrior carries a green blade, and Hasbro is honoring her story and weapon in their Force FX Elite line of collectibles.

The company notes that this is the “most realistic Force FX Lightsaber yet” as it combines advanced LEDs and entertainment-inspired Lightsaber sound effects to give fans the ultimate experience.

The Force FX Lightsaber not only features lights and sounds, but it has progressive ignition, battle clash effect, wall-cutting effect, blaster deflect, duel effect and battle sequence mode.

While Sabine has appeared in multiple media formats for the franchise, this lightsaber is based off the weapon seen in Ahsoka.

The Sabine Wren Force FX Elite Lightsaber is available at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

“Imagine yourself as the Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren when wielding this collectible Black Series Force FX Lightsaber. It's an exhilarating accessory to complete your transformation into the bold rebel, explosives expert and graffiti artist.”

Sabine Wren Force FX Elite LIGHTSABER – Star Wars – The Black Series by Hasbro – $278.99

Includes Lightsaber, barrel plug, stand and instructions

Proudly display this electronic Lightsaber on the included stand, with or without the removable blade.

Ages 14+

Requires 3 x AA batteries, not included

More Star Wars Fun:

Are you ready for Star Wars Day? The May the 4th Be With You 2024 Collection Disney+ Droids and is available now at Disney Store.

and is available now at Disney Store. Sabine Wren has just made her debut in the Special Edition Doll series

Disney Store doesn’t have a Sabine outfit just yet, but fans can dress the part for a visit to Batuu with Galaxy’s Edge Roleplay

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!