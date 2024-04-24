Sabine Wren first charmed audiences in the animated series Star Wars: Rebels, then last year, she made her live-action debut in Star Wars: Ahsoka. Now Disney Store is capturing her spirit (and what appears to be live-action likeness) with a Special Edition Doll.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Store has been keeping collectors busy, especially those with a soft spot for Star Wars! In the past year, the online retailer’s line of Special Edition Dolls has focused on incredible characters like Ahsoka Tano, Hera Syndulla, Bo-Katan Kryze, and Fennec Shand. Today, Sabine Wren joins the lineup and we’re thrilled to welcome her!
- As with the other Star Wars dolls in the collection, Sabine is presented as she looks in the live action series Star Wars: Ahsoka instead of her animated appearance in show Rebels and other media.
- To match her on-screen look, Sabine has short purple hair, a simple brown bodysuit, black boots and colorful Mandalorian armor, including a removable helmet.
- She comes with a hip holster that holds two blaster gun accessories, and her lightsaber hilt. The lightsaber comes with a solid, removable green blade so she can pose with or without it “activated.”
- The special edition Sabine Wren doll is available at Disney Store and sells for $49.99.
- A link to the doll can be found below.
Free Shipping at Disney Store:
Sabine Wren Special Edition Doll – Star Wars – 11″– $49.99
- Special Edition
- Sculpted Sabine Wren features and headpiece with Mandalorian helmet
- Fully poseable with multiple points of articulation
- Rooted purple hair; one-piece outfit; armored chest plate, wrist guards and knee guards
- Holster belt with two blasters
- Molded boots
- Comes in dramatic clear window display packaging with metallic foil elements
- Ages 3+
- Sabine Wren: 11'' H
More Star Wars Fun:
