Sabine Wren first charmed audiences in the animated series Star Wars: Rebels, then last year, she made her live-action debut in Star Wars: Ahsoka. Now Disney Store is capturing her spirit (and what appears to be live-action likeness) with a Special Edition Doll.

As with the other Star Wars dolls in the collection, Sabine is presented as she looks in the live action series Star Wars: Ahsoka instead of her animated appearance in show Rebels and other media.

instead of her animated appearance in show and other media. To match her on-screen look, Sabine has short purple hair, a simple brown bodysuit, black boots and colorful Mandalorian armor, including a removable helmet.

She comes with a hip holster that holds two blaster gun accessories, and her lightsaber hilt. The lightsaber comes with a solid, removable green blade so she can pose with or without it “activated.”

The special edition Sabine Wren doll is available at Disney Store

A link to the doll can be found below.

Sabine Wren Special Edition Doll – Star Wars – 11″– $49.99

Special Edition

Sculpted Sabine Wren features and headpiece with Mandalorian helmet

Fully poseable with multiple points of articulation

Rooted purple hair; one-piece outfit; armored chest plate, wrist guards and knee guards

Holster belt with two blasters

Molded boots

Comes in dramatic clear window display packaging with metallic foil elements

Ages 3+

Sabine Wren: 11'' H

