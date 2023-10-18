Bring Spooky Disney Styles to Your Wardrobe with Trendy Blazers from Fun.com

The spooky season has finally arrived which means it’s officially time to bring some Halloween vibes to your wardrobe. Fun.com has a selection of Disney-themed blazers that add a playful touch the classic garment which are perfect for dressy work days and casual evenings.

What’s Happening:

Now’s the time to dress your Halloween best, and if “Disney Halloween” is your favorite look then you’re in luck! Fun.com has three incredible “spooky,” work approved blazers that are all business on the outside and party on the inside.

Guests can bring the Disney magic to their day with blazers featuring sleek black, deep purple, and dark teal outer shells decorated with colorful printed linings featuring characters from: Haunted Mansion Hocus Pocus The Nightmare Before Christmas

Earlier this year Fun.com introduced Minnie and Mickey Mouse blazers followed by designs celebrating animated classics

The traditional blazer cut presents a solid exterior in colors to fit the theme of the film or attraction they represent. The matching lining showcases the characters we love in a repeating pattern that can be viewed when worn unbuttoned and with the sleeves cuffed.

The sleeves, when uncuffed, also have a Disney surprise with small character or logo detail embroidered near the cuff tying the whole ensemble together.

Designs include Haunted Mansion initials, Binx the cat (Hocus Pocus), and Jack Skellington (The Nightmare Before Christmas)

These Spooky Disney blazers are exclusive to FUN.com and are available now ! Each sells for $59.99 and comes in sizes 2-24.

Disney's Haunted Mansion Blue Blazer for Women – $59.99

Hocus Pocus Blazer for Women – $59.99

Disney Nightmare Before Christmas Women's Blazer – $59.99

More Blazers From Fun.com:

Love what you see here, and want more options for your closet? Good news, there are several other Fun.com exclusive versions featuring Winnie the Pooh and Lilo & Stitch among other popular franchises.

