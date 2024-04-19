As Star Wars nerds we’re always looking for awesome collectibles to add to our display cases and this year, Diamond Select is delivering! Their amazing assortment of statues, busts, and action figures that capture the energy and vibe of our favorite heroes and villains.

A wave of new pre-orders have opened at Entertainment Earth and this month Diamond Select is showcasing Star Wars and statues and figure busts inspired by the galaxy’s greatest characters.

Earlier this year, the collectible maker introduced pieces inspired by Grand Admiral Thrawn Hera Syndulla Emperor Palpatine ( Return of the Jedi ) Yoda ( The Clone Wars ) Salacious Crumb ( Return of the Jedi ) Wampa ( The Empire Strikes Back )

Each of these new Diamond Select figures (and more) are available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth

“Let the hate flow through you! Emperor Palpatine prepares to unleash the Dark Side of the Force in this Milestones statue! Standing “

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Emperor Palpatine Milestones 1:6 Scale Statue – $249.99

Approximately 12-inches tall

1:6 scale

Detailed sculpting and paint applications

Limited to only 1000 pieces

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a numbered full-color box

“Begun the Clone Wars have! The line of Star Wars animated-style mini-busts continues with Yoda! Based on his appearance in the Clone Wars animated series the Jedi master is posed with lightsaber raised and sits atop a black pedestal.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Yoda Animated 1:7 Scale Mini-Bust – $129.99

1:7 scale

Approximately 5-inches tall

Limited to only 2,000 pieces

Comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

“Be the Hutt! Get your own sidekick with the Star Wars: Return of the Jedi Salacious Crumb Legends In 3D Bust! This bust features a detailed rendition of Crumb atop a pedestal base inspired by Jabba's throne.”

Star Wars: The Clone Wars Yoda Animated 1:7 Scale Mini-Bust – $199.99

Approximately 8-inch tall

Resin statue features detailed sculpting and paint applications

Limited to only 1,000 pieces

1:2 scale

Comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity.

“Welcome to Hoth! One of Hoth's most dangerous inhabitants joins the 1:6 scale line of mini-busts from Gentle Giant! This massive bust will tower over the rest of your Star Wars characters while baring its teeth and claws.”

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Wampa 1:6 Scale Mini-Bust – $249.99

Approximately 7 1/2-inches tall

1:6 Scale

Limited to only 1,000 pieces

Detailed sculpting and paint applications

Comes packaged with a numbered certificate of authenticity in a full-color window box.

