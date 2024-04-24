Fans, retailers, and brands everywhere are getting ready for Star Wars Day 2024, but all we can think to say is eww! No, no! Not because we’re disgusted by the fan created holiday, but because we’re talking about Star Wars Slime from Horizon Group USA!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Just when you thought Star Wars couldn’t appear on any other merchandise, you learn that Star Wars Slime is a thing! That’s right! Horizon Group USA and Lucasfilm have teamed up to present a galactic take on the squishy substance with Darth Vader, Stormtroopers, The Mandalorian, and Grogu leading the charge.

Fans can blast off into a world of intergalactic creativity and fun with the force of STEAM. Even the youngest Padawans can master this slime jar bundle featuring franchise favorites morphed into galactic goo.

Crafted with non-toxic, gluten free ingredients, Jedi (or Siths) can explore the science behind the compounds with the included collector cards adding an educational dimension to the sensory play experience.

The resealable slime jars are geared for ages 6 and up. Each jar dives into the science of compounds with collector cards featuring fun facts about non-Newtonian fluids and light and reflection, drawing parallels between the slime and the characters.

Guests will find the Star Wars Slime Jars available now at Amazon

Star Wars Slime Jars – Vader, Mando, Grogu, Stormtrooper – $8.99 each; $24.99 for 3-Pack

More Star Wars Fun:

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!