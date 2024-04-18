Funko, Mondo, Loungefly Star Wars Day Gifts That Are Out of This World!

Funko and its brands Mondo and Loungefly are gearing up not only for the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace, but also May the 4th (Star Wars Day). This year they’re releasing a new wave of Phantom Menace Pop! figures as well as spotlighting Loungefly apparel and accessories that have been a big hit with fans.

The galaxy far, far away is a vast place and Funko is doing all they can to explore every corner. Fans can join the fun in celebrating Episode I and its milestone anniversary, commemorating Rogue One with a vinyl of the soundtrack, and embracing fun fashion dedicated to the Force.

Phantom Menace Pop!

Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace Queen Amidala on the Throne Deluxe Funko Pop! Vinyl Figure #705

When it comes to Pop! figures Funko is all in on Star Wars! For this latest wave they’re focusing on key characters from the film including young Anakin, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Padme and Darth Maul. There’s a series of standard and deluxe Pop!s available at major retailers (we recommend Entertainment Earth), as well as alternate designs and poses exclusive to Target.

Target Exclusives

Funko Pop! Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Obi-wan Kenobi Figure (target Exclusive) : Target

Music lovers and LP collectors will appreciate Mondo’s Expanded Edition of the Rogue One soundtrack. Relive every intense and hopeful moment of the film through Michael Giacchino and John Willimas’ stirring score. Originally introduced in 2021 for the 5th anniversary, Mondo worked with Giacchino who unearthed nearly over an hour of previously unreleased music and recording sessions from the film. Mondo’s listing says it best, this LP features “artwork by John Powell, new liner notes by Michael Giacchino, mastered for vinyl, and pressed on 180 gram black vinyl, this collector's set is essential for Star Wars fans.”

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – Expanded Edition 4XLP

Finally we come to Loungefly’s accessories and Stitch Shoppe apparel. This fashionable capsule collection launched last summer and features a Star Wars logo top, vibrant double-sided Light vs. Dark Side skirt, and a reversible crossbody bag decorated with vintage artwork and LED lightsaber designs.

Those who are all in on the Sith will love the Darth Maul and Imperial offerings that are as stealthy as the villains they represent. The Darth Maul cosplay mini backpack comes with a detachable hood to reveal his signature horns, or for something a bit smaller, there’s a zip wallet featuring his head. An all black crossbody themed to Darth Vader is another great choice that has a lightsaber element on the strap, and Imperial insignia on the front.

Keeping with Phantom Menace theme, is the Episode I scene mini backpack decorated with images of Anakin podracing, Obi-Wan, Qui-Gon and Maul in combat and Queen Amidala. A companion zip wallet features scenes set on Tatooine.

Buy Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Final Frames Mini Backpack at Loungefly.

Buy Star Wars: The Phantom Menace Final Frames Zip Around Wallet at Loungefly.

Last but not least is the Star Wars Rebel Alliance Floral Round Convertible Mini Backpack & Crossbody recently featured as a great piece for Festival Season. The bag can be worn as a backpack or crossbody for your convenience. Yes, there’s a matching wallet too!

Funko, Mondo, and Loungefly Star Wars items are available now and make great gifts for Star Wars Day or anytime you want to treat yourself to from your franchise. Prices range from $48.00-$220.00.

Follow along for more Star Wars fun by checking our Star Wars Day tag page that features the latest news, reviews, merchandise and more. May the Force Be With You!