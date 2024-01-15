Starbucks Visits Arendelle with New “Frozen” Inspired “Been There” Mug

Starbucks fans have long loved the company’s themed “You Are Here” and “Been There” mugs celebrating various real world destinations as well as fictional lands they’d love to visit. While Star Wars and Marvel locations have frequented the “Been There” series, this winter Starbucks is heading to Disney animation and Arendelle from the beloved film Frozen.

“The window is open, so's that door,” I don’t think Starbucks has been here before…. Fans of the global coffee brand’s colorful mug collections can journey to the world of Frozen and make a stop in Arendelle as part of the “Been There” series.

As far back as we can remember Starbucks has taken fans to the planets of the Star Wars galaxy and Marvel's tech-rich Wakanda, but they've yet to traverse the worlds of Disney animation. Well that all changes today with the arrival of a new Arendelle mug!

Elsa and Anna’s hometown is the next entry in the “Been There” series and the royal sisters are happy to make an appearance on the mug.

Anna’s featured in her travel outfit and Elsa has let her hair down and shines in her Ice Palace gown. Olaf is here too along with Kristoff’s sled, dozens of snowflakes, and of course the glorious castle.

As with all mugs in the series, this features images that look hand drawn, have a colored interior and embrace a cohesive color theme: aqua and purple.

The Arendelle mug in the “Been There” series is available now on shopDisney and sells for $22.99

