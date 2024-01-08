Starbucks Disney Parks Icons Collection Tumbles into shopDisney

We’ve been enjoying the new Disney Parks Icon Collection that’s popped up at shopDisney featuring apparel and accessories for hardcore fans, but it doesn’t stop there! Starbucks is putting their spin on the playful collection with new tumblers that will bring a bit of magic to your daily adventures.

After introducing clothing and accessories in a new Parks-inspired line, shopDisney is bringing the Starbucks Disney Parks Icons Collection

Whether it’s Cinderella or Sleeping Beauty Castle fans are dreaming of, the magic of Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resorts can literally be in their hands, or vehicle’s cup holder!

Disney and Starbucks are inviting guests to whisk themselves away to the Happiest and Most Magical Places on Earth with tumblers and more featuring decorative Disney Parks Icons.

Cinderella Castle Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Walt Disney World

Sleeping Beauty Castle Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – Disneyland

The cheerful imagery includes the popular building icons at each of the six domestic parks, most of which also happen to be attractions!

The Starbucks Disney Parks Icons Collection is available now on shopDisney

