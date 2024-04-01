Is it Summer yet?! This year Mickey Mouse is taking over the season (and several collections) at Disney Store and Starbucks is one of them. The oh-so-chill Mouse has been relaxing to the max in a series of fun patterns for apparel and accessories and now Starbucks has adapted the design to their signature tumbler.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Vacation Mode Activated! Starbucks and Disney Store are joining Mickey Mouse on his summer adventures which mostly consist of rest and relaxation!

A new wave of Disney Parks Starbucks tumblers featuring the mouse that started it all has rolled into Disney Store, and just in time of the change in season.

Whether your hydration style is H2O (water) or something with a bit of flavor like tea and juicy refreshers, you can tote your favorite drink in charming drinkware starring Mickey Mouse.

Mickey Mouse Summer Starbucks Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw – Disneyland

Mickey Mouse Summer Starbucks Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw – Walt Disney World

For this look Mickey is pictured on a sunny beach, relaxing in a striped hammock strung up between two palm trees. Ah! Doesn't that sound like a wonderful way to spend the day?

If the pattern wasn’t enough, the tumblers that include a straw also come with an umbrella straw medallion that completes the playful look.

Guests can shop the Mickey Mouse Summer Starbucks Collection now at Disney Store

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More Mickey Summer Fun:

