Disney Princesses have been featured a few times at Enso Rings and the lifestyle brand is taking a closer look at the story of Rapunzel with their new Tangled collection. This time, she shines among floating lanterns (with Flynn Rider by her side) while her pal Pascal takes over his own ring.

Tangled is stepping back into the spotlight at Enso Rings as a 3-piece assortment debuts in time for your Springtime adventures.

is stepping back into the spotlight at Enso Rings as a 3-piece assortment debuts in time for your Springtime adventures. Dual-tone, silicone rings are the going trend at Enso so it makes sense that their latest release embraces that style. For the Tangled collection, soft greys, metallic greens, and rose gold are combined for three delightful designs that will match nearly everything in your wardrobe.

Mine Ring | Disney Tangled Collection

The “Mine” ring features Rapunzel sitting in a boat as she watches the floating lanterns ascend to the heavens. This laser etched pattern is highly detailed and with crisp lines and definition to fully set the scene. It features the quote “and you are mine” referring to an exchange between Rapunzel and Flynn. The outer color is called wild rose and the interior hue is rose gold.

New Dream Ring | Disney Tangled Collection

Flynn Rider is on the companion ring “New Dream” where he sits in his half of the boat taking in the lantern scene. The platinum and black pearl band is etched with the quote “you are my new dream” which pairs perfectly with the “Mine” design.

My Best Friend Pascal Ring | Disney Tangled Collection

Finally, Pascal takes over an iridescent white and emerald ring decorated with two images of the playful chameleon.

Designs in this collection come in standard full ring sizes from 3-14 and guests can find a handy ring sizing guide

All three designs in the Tangled Collection are available now on the Enso Rings website and guests can save 20% when purchasing ring bundles.

Standalone rings sell for $44.99 each or guests can purchase Rapunzel and Flynn designs in a two ring bundle (on sale for $71.98) collect the whole set (on sale for $107.98)

Enso Rings’ latest Disney drop is a fun treat for you, or thoughtful gift for a loved one’s anniversary or any celebratory milestone.

