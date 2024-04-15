“There’s far too much to take in here,” but the super condensed version is that Disney’s animated classic The Lion King is celebrating its 30th anniversary and that means new merchandise is on the way! Sweatshirts, button down shirts, tees and other must-have accessories are now available at Disney Store.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

“It’s the Circle of Life and it moves us all.” Can you hear the iconic song in your head? Can you picture the incredible opening sequence from The Lion King ? We certainly can and it’s giving us all the feels.

? We certainly can and it’s giving us all the feels. Disney Store is embracing the beloved film as it reaches a milestone anniversary and has unveiled an energetic collection of apparel, accessories, and decor that will have you roaring with delight.

The Lion King MagicBand+

Among the new offerings are: Sweatshirts and Hoodies Button Down Shirts Family T-Shirts Plush Ear Headbands Pins



The Lion King Pullover Sweatshirt for Adults

Just the movie, the anniversary collection employs bright and bold colors like the sweatshirt replicating the sunrise sequence, and kids hoodies that feature a tie-dye pattern that looks like the sapphire sky!

The Lion King Tie-Dye Zip Hoodie for Boys

These and other great styles in the The Lion King 30th Anniversary Collection are available now at Disney Store and prices range from $2-$89.99

Free Shipping at Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

The Lion King Throw Blanket

The Lion King Clogs for Adults by Crocs

The Lion King 30th Anniversary Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle

The Lion King Ear Headband for Adults

The Lion King Loungefly Mini Backpack

The Lion King Camp Shirt for Adults

The Lion King Tank Top for Boys

The Lion King PJ PALS for Girls

The Lion King T-Shirt and Shorts Set for Baby

More from The Lion King :

There’s tons of fun happening at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom in honor of the big anniversary including Meet and Greets at Rafki’s Planet Watch

Disney is celebrating classic movies with their Vault Collection Plush line and this month Pumbaa and Timon

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!