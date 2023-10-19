Share Spooky Greeting for Halloween with “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Cards from HalloweenCostumes.com

Halloween cards are definitely a thing, right? If not, they should be! HalloweenCostumes.com is working to create the trend with a series of printable cards inspired by The Nightmare Before Christmas. Halloween Town’s finest are taking the spotlight and helping fans to share spooky wishes with their loved ones this year and beyond.

What’s Happening:

The residents of Halloween Town are presented in a cute animated style surrounded by Halloween decorations like gravestones, jack-o-lanterns, leafless trees, and bats and contain fun messages like “Life’s No Fun Without a Good Scare,” and “You Have Me in Stitches.”

Fans can print the PDF files

