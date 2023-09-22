Unboxing Video: Taking a Look at Hasbro’s “Star Wars: Ahsoka” Toy Collection from The Black Series and More

This week in the mail we received another amazing box of Star Wars toys from our friends at Hasbro to look over and share with our audience– this time from the hit live-action Disney+ series Star Wars: Ahsoka.

In the unboxing video embedded below, I open up this amazing-looking box to check out these Star Wars: Ahsoka toys from Hasbro’s The Black Series, The Vintage Collection, Mission Fleet, and Lightsaber Forge lines. Plus, there’s even the 12-inch Galaction Action Ahsoka figure and (almost definitely the coolest toy in the bunch) Chatter Back Chopper!

Watch "Star Wars: Ahsoka" Hasbro toys / Chatter Back Chopper UNBOXING and REVIEW:

This Star Wars: Ahsoka mailer from Hasbro contained the following toys:

Star Wars Chatter Back Chopper Animatronic Droid ($72.99) – “Bring home the 7.5-inch-tall (19 cm) animatronic edition of the beloved and cranky droid, Chopper (C1-10P), and unleash his sassy personality through multiple modes of play. Unlock more than 40 different sound and movement combinations by pressing the button on Chopper's body, moving his front arm, or by making background noises. This interactive toy for kids responds to background noises like talking, clapping, or music with different combinations of droid sounds and motorized movements.”

Star Wars Ahsoka Tano Electronic Mask ($44.99) – “Ahsoka Tano forges her own path in the galaxy, righting injustices that she discovers. Kids can channel the iconic character with this Star Wars headpiece, inspired by Ahsoka's head tails. Push the button on the side of the mask for sound effects and phrases like, ‘Surrender or face the consequences,’ ‘May the Force be with you,’ and ‘I sense much fear in you.’ This Star Wars mask for kids features an adjustable strap that fits most kids' heads for a secure fit.”

Star Wars Mission Fleet T-6 Jedi Shuttle Showdown ($44.99) – “Imagine taking on the galaxy with the Star Wars Mission Fleet T-6 Jedi Shuttle Showdown action figure set! This Ahsoka toy includes a 2 1/2-inch scale Ahsoka Tano figure, featuring fully poseable arms, legs, and head. Kids can imagine Ahsoka embarking on exciting missions in her T-6 Jedi shuttle, featuring a cockpit and repositionable wings. This Star Wars set also comes with 2 Lightsaber accessories, 2 projectiles, and 2 projectile launchers.”

Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Ahsoka Tano Electronic White Lightsaber ($27.99) – “Harness the power of the Force with the Star Wars Lightsaber Forge Ahsoka Tano Electronic Lightsaber, featuring character-inspired design and deco. This Lightsaber toy is comprised of four parts — an extendable white blade, cap, cover, and core — so kids can assemble their own light up Lightsaber for imaginary duels. Featuring lights and Lightsaber sound effects inspired by entertainment, this kids light up toy makes a great Star Wars gift for 4 year old boys and girls.”

Star Wars The Black Series Ahsoka Tano ($24.99) – “This Ahsoka Tano action figure is inspired by the highly anticipated Star Wars: Ahsoka live-action series on Disney+ — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up. Star Wars fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch action figure (15 cm) featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collections. This collectible Star Wars The Black Series action figure comes with her two signature lightsabers.”

Star Wars The Black Series Sabine Wren ($24.99) – “This Sabine Wren action figure is inspired by the highly anticipated Star Wars: Ahsoka live-action series on Disney+ — a great gift for collectors and fans ages 4 and up. Star Wars fans and collectors can display this fully articulated 6-inch action figure (15 cm) featuring poseable head, arms, and legs, as well as premium deco, in their collections. This collectible Star Wars The Black Series action figure comes with 4 accessories, including a helmet.”

Star Wars The Black Series Ezra Bridger ($24.99) – “Star Wars fans and collectors can display poseable figures in their action figure and vehicle collection. Pretend to be fan-favorite heroes and villains and recreate favorite scenes with Star Wars roleplay items, including masks and lightsabers. Look for an ‘empire’ of Star Wars toys across The Black Series, Galaxy of Adventures, The Vintage Collection, roleplay gear and more.”

Star Wars The Black Series Morgan Elsbeth ($24.99) – “Star Wars fans and collectors can display poseable figures in their action figure and vehicle collection. Pretend to be fan-favorite heroes and villains and recreate favorite scenes with Star Wars roleplay items, including masks and lightsabers. Look for an ‘empire’ of Star Wars toys across The Black Series, Galaxy of Adventures, The Vintage Collection, roleplay gear and more.”

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Sabine Wren ($27.99) – “As seen in the streaming series Ahsoka! This Star Wars The Vintage Collection Deluxe Sabine Wren 3 3/4-Inch Action Figure comes loaded with 8 accessories like a removable helmet, blasters, lightsaber, paint tool, and a pet! Great for fans of the Ahsoka series, Mandalorians, and artists from outer space.”

Star Wars Galactic Action Ahsoka Figure ($29.99) – “Imagine exciting adventures in the Star Wars galaxy with the 12-inch scale interactive Galactic Action Ahsoka Tano. This Star Wars toy is inspired by the Disney+ live-action series Ahsoka, which follows former Jedi Knight Ahsoka Tano as she investigates an emerging threat to a vulnerable galaxy. Unlock different lights, sounds, and phrase combinations — simply press the 2 buttons on Ahsoka Tano's belt to activate. Watch as her attached Lightsabers glow white, hear galactic sound effects, and listen to Ahsoka say different phrases. Kids will love playing out their favorite Star Wars moments with this interactive Ahsoka toy figure, which makes a great Star Wars gift for ages 4 and up. May the Force be with you!”

Star Wars Mission Fleet Grogu’s Training Adventure ($24.97) – “Recreate favorite scenes from a galaxy far, far away with the Star Wars Mission Fleet Grogu's Training Adventure set! This Grogu toy includes 4 Star Wars figures — Ahsoka Tano, R2-D2, Luke Skywalker, and Grogu. These 2.5-inch scale (6.5 cm) toy figures feature fully poseable arms, legs, and head, as well as design and detail inspired by The Book of Boba Fett live-action series on Disney+. This Star Wars set also comes with 7 accessories, including an attachable backpack that can hold Grogu. Hasbro's line of Mission Fleet toys includes kid-friendly action figures inspired by fan-favorite characters, making them great Star Wars gifts for kids!”