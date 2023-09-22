New “Walt the Dreamer” Figure and Sketchbook Ornament Arrive on shopDisney

Walt Disney’s iconic persona and unmatched vision led him to create the immersive Disney Parks that fans adore where magic happens and dreams come true. This year Walt’s legacy will be memorialized with a new statue in EPCOT’s World Celebration neighborhood and guests can further commemorate the legend with a new figurine and ornament from shopDisney.

This December, EPCOT’s World Celebration Neighborhood will officially open

The inspiring overlook will be home to a statue of Walt Disney called “Walt the Dreamer.” Earlier this week, “Walt the Dreamer” merchandise arrived at the park

Whether fans will be among the first guests to see the statue in person, or if their next EPCOT visit is still a ways off, everyone can commemorate this new addition with a figurine and Sketchbook ornament of the real thing.

Both items are fully sculpted figures reproducing the ''Walt the Dreamer'' statue. They feature a bronze finish and are attached to a speckled base making them perfect for prominent display in your Disney collection.

In addition to the standard finish, the sketchbook ornament has dazzling translucent and glitter elements. It comes with a statin ribbon for hanging, but is also freestanding for desk display.

Guests will find “Walt the Dreamer” collectibles available now on shopDisney

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Walt Disney "Walt the Dreamer" Figure – EPCOT

Fully-sculpted figure

Speckled finish base

Foot pads

Polyresin / stone powder (calcium carbonate)

Approx. 8'' H x 6'' W x 6'' D

Walt Disney "Walt the Dreamer" Sketchbook Ornament

Fully-sculpted figural ornament

Resin / stone powder (calcium carbonate) / polyester / metal / plastic

Approx. 3 1/2'' H x 2 1/2'' W x 2 1/24''

