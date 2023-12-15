Pre-Orders Open for Wolverine 50th Anniversary Marvel Legends Figures Featuring Logan, Lilandra Nermani and Sabertooth

It’s hard to believe but next fall will mark 50 years since Marvel Comics introduced the world to Wolverine. In honor of this milestone, Hasbro is giving some extra love to the mutant and core member of the X-Men with new figures set in the Marvel Legends line that were first revealed in yesterday’s Hasbro Pulse livestream.

What’s Happening:

Wanna know that thing that’ll Marvel fans are going to be excited for in 2024? Wolverine’s 50th anniversary! Hasbro is helping collectors to get a jump start on the anniversary merchandise for Wolverine with two new Marvel Legends figure sets lifted right from the comics.

The toymaker has just opened pre-orders on commemorative 2-pack sets featuring Wolverine with Lilandra Neramani and Sabertooth.

Since the figures are themed to select appearance from Marvel Comics, the packaging on this wave of Marvel Legends will feature new artwork inspired by specific issues starring Wolverine and his nemeses.

Fans will even be able to replicate the look when posing the 6-inch scale figures as each Marvel Legends figure boasts premium deco and multiple points of articulation for imaginative play or dynamic display.

Wolverine 50th Anniversary Marvel Legends figures are available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and other retailers like our friends at Entertainment Earth .

and other retailers like . Each sells for $49.99 and are expected to ship to fans in April and May 2024. Links to these collectibles can be found below.

Wolverine 50th Anniversary Marvel Legends Wolverine and Lilandra Neramani 6-Inch Action Figure 2-Pack

Comes with 5 accessories, including alternate hands for each figure and Empress Lilandra's staff.

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $49.99

Available: May 2024

Wolverine 50th Marvel Legends Logan vs Sabretooth 6-Inch Action Figure 2-Pack

Comes with 6 accessories, including alternate head and hands for each figure

Ages 4 years & up

Approx. Retail Price: $49.99

Available: April 2024

