Serena Arvizu and Shannon Smith-Conrad Selected as 2024-2025 Walt Disney World Ambassador Team

This morning, Serena Arvizu and Shannon Smith-Conrad were unveiled as the new 2024-2025 Walt Disney World Ambassador Team. We were there to see the reveal and check out the festivities.

What’s Happening:

Of the more than 300 applications Disney received, five finalists were selected

The Ambassador Program dates back to 1965 when Walt Disney selected the first Disneyland

This morning, a ceremony at EPCOT

The ceremony kicked off with a musical medley, followed by words from past and current WDW Ambassadors. At the end, Arvizu and Smith-Conrad found out that they had been selected to serve as the next Ambassadors.

Check out our complete video of the ceremony below, along with some photos.

The current Ambassadors and five finalists for this year pose with Mickey, Minnie, and Disney Parks Chairman Josh D’Amaro.

At the end of the ceremony, a huge group of current and former Walt Disney World Ambassadors came together for a group photo on stage.

We also had a chance to talk with Serena and Shannon, which you can see in the video below.