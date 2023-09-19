Mexican TV Star Alejandra Espinoza Visits Walt Disney World to Celebrate Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month

Mexican television star Alejandra Espinoza recently paid a visit to the Walt Disney World Resort for the start of “Together We are Magia,” the month-long celebration of Hispanic and Latin American Heritage Month.

What’s Happening:

Looking fantastical and magical, Alejandra started off her trip by paying a visit to Mirabel from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Encanto , as they sashayed around the newly redesigned Fairytale Garden inspired by the Casa Madrigal, as part of the new character encounter location’s debut Magic Kingdom

Francisca Lachapel, co-host of Univision's ¡Despierta América! joined Alejandra, Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse for a photo shoot in front of Cinderella Castle.

Alejandra and Francisca then met with Miguel Rivera from Pixar’s Coco , alongside Magic Kingdom Entertainment Manager Luz Stella Perez de Corcho.

They surprised her with a profile interview on ¡Despierta América! about her work and her culture. This #CastLife feature is part of the month-long Walt Disney World celebration, "Together We Are Magia," running now through October 15th, 2023 – one of many Walt Disney World heritage-month celebrations that honor the diverse tapestry of people and cultures across the United States.

Finally, Alejandra and her family got to be the honorary grand marshals during the Festival of Fantasy Parade.