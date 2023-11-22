Ariana DeBose’s “This Wish” Performance at Disneyland Paris to Air During “The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration”

Last week, we learned that Academy Award-winning actress Ariana DeBose appeared in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris to sing “This Wish” from Disney Animation’s Wish. Now, the Disney Parks Blog has confirmed when we’ll be able to see that performance.

What’s Happening:

. This performance included beautiful castle projections, fountains, and Wish-themed drones that lit up the sky.

Now, we’ve learned that we’ll be able to see this full performance on ABC The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration Wish .

. This will also be streaming on Hulu Disney+

More on the The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration:

One of two holiday specials set to air on ABC this year, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration will include musical performances to add to the spirit of the season.

will include musical performances to add to the spirit of the season. The special will be hosted by Derek and Julianne Hough.

In addition to DeBose, performances will include: Derek Hough and Julianne Hough – “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” “What Christmas Means to Me,” “Dance to the Music” medley Michael Bolton & Mickey Guyton – “Christmas Isn’t Christmas” Andra Day and Adam Blackstone – “Someday at Christmas” and an Adam Blackstone original song “Legacy Christmastime” Mickey Guyton – “Jingle Bell Rock” Chris Janson – “Holiday Road” Tori Kelly “This Christmas” and “Winter Wonderland” Chrissy Metz – “Santa Claus is Coming to Town” The Smashing Pumpkins – “Silver Bells” Robin Thicke – “Let it Snow” and “Perfect Holiday” Iam Tongi – “White Christmas” And a special appearance by DJ Khaled

