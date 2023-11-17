Ariana DeBose Performs “This Wish” at Disneyland Paris

Ariana DeBose is on the way to completing her own worldwide castle tour, now stopping at Disneyland Paris for another performance.
What’s Happening:
- Disney released a preview of a soon-to-be released performance of Ariana DeBose singing “This Wish” in front of Sleeping Beauty Castle at Disneyland Paris.
- DeBose hints to “stay tuned” to be able to see the performance in full.
- The castle was adorned with Wish projections as she belted the new princess anthem.
- Just last week, Ariana DeBose made a surprise appearance at Disneyland to perform “This Wish” for guests prior to fireworks. Let the DeBose World Tour continue!
- Wish is in theaters November 22nd
