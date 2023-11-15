Disney’s “Wish” Releases New Song “Knowing What I Know Now”

The newest, and final, “Wish Wednesday” release has debuted today. “Knowing What I Know Now” is the final song release before next week’s premiere of Wish in theaters.

What’s Happening:

The powerful anthem features the cast rallying up against the vile King Magnifico.

Julia Michaels and Benjamin Rice once again share writing credits on the song.

The song is now available to stream on all major streaming platforms and SiriusXM’s Disney Hits Channel 133.

The Wish Original Motion Picture Soundtrack from Walt Disney Records will be available this Friday on all streaming platforms. Fans can pre-order the CD

Disney's Wish is in theaters on November 22nd.

What They’re Saying:

“It’s a bit of a rally cry that shows the depth of her support system. Asha is leading the charge all alone at first, but when her friends and an important figure in the community see that change is in order, Asha’s journey is validated and fueled.” – Director Chris Buck

“Everyone finally starts opening their eyes to what Magnifico really is. Asha is trying to get her friends to join her in the fight to get everyone their wishes back. By the end of the song, everyone’s in it together. It’s drum-heavy and emotional.” – Songwriter Julia Michaels

“It is a powerful moment that gives me goosebumps every time. The bridge of this song is one of my favorite musical moments of the film and it encapsulates the journey that the teens have been on in their own struggle to stand up to Magnifico.” – Songwriter Benjamin Rice

