Verizon Announces New AR Experience to Celebrate Disney’s “Wish”

Verizon has debuted a special AR experience in celebration of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Wish.

What’s Happening:

, the holiday season, and the spirit of giving. Verizon’s newest AR experience, “Wish on a StAR” allows users to scan the night sky using their phones, which will then reveal constellations representing “the heartfelt wishes of children.”

From there, users will then be able to make a donation to their local Toys for Tots chapter to help make those wishes come true.

Verizon has also announced they will make a monetary donation to Toys for Tots in celebration of the partnership.

You can head on over to the “ Wish on a StAR

Disney’s Wish is in theaters on November 22nd

What They’re Saying:

“We are very pleased to announce our collaboration with Verizon as part of the 2023 Marine Toys for Tots Campaign as well as team up with them on this venture. The ‘Wish on a StAR’ AR experience will expand the reach of Toys for Tots enabling us to help make even more wishes come true for children in need this holiday season.” -Lieutenant General James Laster, U.S. Marines (Retired), President & CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation

, we are thrilled to collaborate with our great partners at Verizon on this innovative and impactful initiative.” -Lylle Breier, EVP of Partnerships, Promotions, Synergy, and Events at Disney. “The ‘Wish on a StAR’ experience goes beyond technology; it's a heartfelt endeavor to brighten the holiday season for children nationwide. We are excited to celebrate Disney’s all-new movie Wish and collaborate with Toys for Tots, enabling us to craft an engaging, personalized AR experience that fosters a stronger connection between users and their community, while also helping to transform children’s wishes into a reality this holiday season.” -Kristin McHugh, SVP of Marketing and Creative at Verizon.

