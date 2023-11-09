“Wish” Valentino Bucket and Star Sipper Coming Soon to Disneyland and Walt Disney World

Two adorable new novelty items featuring characters from Disney’s Wish are coming soon to both Disneyland and Walt Disney World.
What’s Happening:
- With Disney’s newest animated feature, Wish, set to be released in theaters on November 22nd, Disney Parks are celebrating with two wonderful new novelty pieces.
- The Disney Eats Instagram page shared a picture of the adorable Wish Valentino Bucket and Wish Star Sipper.
- Both will be available at the Disneyland Resort on November 22nd, and are coming soon to Walt Disney World.
- These novelties will be available at select locations throughout the parks and resorts, but no specific locations have been revealed at this point.
- Limit two per person, per transaction while supplies last.
- Guests visiting EPCOT beginning November 22nd will be able to see a new Wish-inspired “Beacons of Magic” show on Spaceship Earth and even meet with Asha herself.
About Wish:
- Wish takes place once upon a time in Rosas—a fantastical, fictional island where wishes can literally and magically come true. When Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, learns a hard truth, she makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.
- Advance tickets for Wish are on sale now, wherever tickets are sold.
- Wish opens only in theaters on November 22nd, 2023.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com